Cruel Intentions star Selma Blair is not letting her multiple sclerosis diagnosis get her down! After revealing she cut her hair with the help of her 8-year-old son, Arthur, in June, Selma, 47, decided to celebrate her new look by posting a photo of herself standing tall to Instagram on Thursday, July 25.

“Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one,” she wrote alongside an inspirational pic of herself standing next to her Alinker bike and her cane. “I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery.”

The best part about Selma’s snap was that she had no problem displaying her shaved head to the world. If you ask us, she looked absolutely stunning! A few hours before her post went live, iconic actress celebrated her son’s 8th birthday on Thursday, July 25, by sharing a cute photo of him cutting off her hair to Instagram.

“Now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday,” she gushed in the caption. “Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad, dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama.”

Selma also explained that she felt extremely sad she couldn’t be with her son on his special day. “There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will,” she confessed. “Just not on his birthday. Which is today.”

Arthur must be so proud of his mom! We sure are.