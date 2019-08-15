They may not be married anymore, but exes Selma Blair and Jason Bleick have quite the close bond — and a recent snap shared by the actress is more proof of that.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 14, to share a very sweet photo of her and her former partner. “Who wore it better?” the Legally Blonde costar captioned the pic showing the pair smiling while showcasing their shaved heads. “#momanddad. #jasonbleick #twins.” Take a look at the post below!

Fans were loving the perfect pic, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Love this so much. Bless you both,” one person said. “You are such an inspiration,” another added. Selma and Jason first started dating in 2010, and welcomed a son — Arthur, 8 — during their relationship. While the pair did part ways in 2012, Selma has made it clear that her little one will always have his father in his life.

“He will always know the love of his dad. And his mom,” Selma wrote in an Instagram post in honor of Father’s Day. “My dad loved me too. But I never really felt the closeness. Circumstance. Or the people we were. He died without meeting my son. But we had a plan for it. But … My son met him in his casket. A stranger. His grandfather.”

She added, “… This man next to me. Arthur’s father … we love our son so big and our son knows. Truth. So we are doing just fine. This odd family. Thank you @jasonbleick … See you soon. With love. Your cotton cloudy partner in magic.”

Selma has also been quite open about how important Jason has been during her battle with MS, and through her moments of self-doubt. “When I came home, I sobbed so loud in Arthur’s dads arms. Only he could know what I am fighting for. Our son,” she said in an Instagram post. “And he gave Arthur a carefree, fishing filled boyish summer and my gratitude shook me.” So incredible!

It is truly amazing to see how vital Jason and Selma have been to each other.