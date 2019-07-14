While she continues to battle MS, Selma Blair has not shied away from updating her fans on her process and journey — and she once again shared some personal thoughts recently.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, July 14, to share a very touching post focusing on her MS, and how hard she is trying to fight for her family. “I am here. I am not with my son. I am in the place of getting better. Needing to believe in this knowing we will never know,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of her holding up a picture of her son, Arthur.

“Strange. I count on the spirits of this world more than I ever thought. Thank you. This journey is a realization about the breaths around me. More than even my own. I need you. I need this boy to see me do things I never thought I could,” she continued. “And I will do my best. It really is gratitude. #arthursaintbleick #jasonbleick my @the_alinker_world family which makes me feel so much hope when we unite to bring these devices to people like me #together. To get us out and moving. Love. In sickness and in health.”

Take a look at the beautiful post below.

Fans were touched by the message, as they took to the comments section to offer words of support. “Never followed someone on Instagram thats so inspiring, you’re one of my favorite actresses, keep fighting the good fight!!” one person said. Another added, “A huge journey ahead Selma — MS warriors all over the world sending you strength today and everyday.”

Back in October 2018, the Cruel Intentions actress revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis to the world. She also mentioned that her young son asked her if she was dying after he learned of her condition.

“I said, ‘No. I mean, we never know what kills us, Arthur. But this is not the doctor telling me I’m dying,'” she said of their conversation during an interview on Good Morning America. “And he was like, ‘Oh. Okay!'” The Hollywood star added that she had no problem “at all” being honest with her child.

“I always want him to feel safe, never responsible for me, but he had already seen that I was falling and doing [different] things, and I was always laughing,” she said.

Selma is so incredibly brave and strong, and we wish her nothing but the best moving forward!