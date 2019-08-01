Ever since she revealed to the world that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair has been quite open about her battle through all the opens and downs — and she once again was honest about her feelings recently.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to share a post detailing how important the positive responses were after she shared a previous post about dealing with insomnia due to her MS. “It is darkest before the dawn, I have always heard. And I keep it in mind. And I still get overwhelmed in the chaos of the dark. And I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself cuddling her only child, Arthur, 8.

The Cruel Intentions star continued, noting how she didn’t used to be as open with others. “The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image. The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled,” Selma said. “I couldn’t even read until now. Thank you. Maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again. We should all do that sometimes.”

Selma, who shares her son with her ex-husband, Jason Bleick, also touched on how important her family has been to her — especially through her moments of self-doubt. “When I came home, I sobbed so loud in Arthur’s dads arms. Only he could know what I am fighting for. Our son. And he gave Arthur a carefree, fishing filled boyish summer and my gratitude shook me,” the Hollywood star said.

“I failed as a mom a million times yesterday. And Arthur was fine. The world didn’t stop. I was exhausted and just wanted to let us transition into each other’s space and there was an empty fridge and a lagging AC and I don’t know where anything is and it smells weird and he noticed my big belly but likes my bald head and I smell dog pee with my chemo senses,” she added. “… He is golden. Alive. Happy … Thank you to everyone here and in my life who did that for me the last few days. I can do this now.”

This isn’t the first time that Selma has opened up about her battle — she recently revealed how tough her journey has been on her little boy. “He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” the Hellboy costar told People. Even through all her obstacles, “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave.'”

We know that Selma will continue to fight through this all!