What a look back! Reese Witherspoon decided to remind everyone that she and Selma Blair are quite close by sharing an incredible photo of the two on the Cruel Intentions set.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, July 11, to post the classic snap of the pair. “Look what I found in a buried time capsule labeled ‘1999’ 😂 @selmablair and I share so many great memories together, from #cruelintentions to #legallyblonde she’s always kept me laughing!” the Oscar winner captioned the pic.

Fans were all about it too, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You’re both babies!” one person said. “Glad you posted this — you guys are great together,” another added.

Selma, 47, herself not only reblogged the photo, she also commented on it, saying, “I love this. I would love to see you soon. You are such a driven force of power and it has changed me for the better. I always 🖤 you. Thanks for all the weekend food. Now I need some Draper James. I named my walker #sunny. Reminded me of your southern charm.” The Hellboy actress even threw her hat in the ring to appear in the third season of Reese’s show Big Little Lies.

“No pressure. Just something great !! In the background. Just putting it out there buhbye,” Selma joked.

The Walk the Line star isn’t the only person from Cruel Intentions that Selma has kept in touch with — Sarah Michelle Gellar has also been a big part of her life. In fact, the Buffy alum, 42, paid her pal nothing but kudos after she revealed she was diagnosed with MS.

“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” the Scooby-Doo actress wrote alongside a photo of Selma. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.” She added, “I know the support and encouragement that she has received on this platform has truly been a source of strength for her. This is not an easy journey, but Selma will not let this define her.”

It is so great to see all these past friends stay in each other’s lives, and support one another too!