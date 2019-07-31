Inspiring. Selma Blair has been nothing but open and honest about her daily struggles with multiple sclerosis, and that’s not about to change any time soon. The beloved Legally Blonde actress, 47, got candid about suffering from insomnia following a painful, two-month-long treatment course of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

“Insomnia. I am like a waking baby,” she captioned a picture of her bruised-covered legs while taking a bath. “Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember. #hsct #baby.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is an experimental treatment which “attempts to ‘reboot’ the immune system, which is responsible for damaging the brain and spinal cord in MS.”

Prior to opening up about her insomnia, Selma shared a series of similar photos of her in the soaker tub. “Finding my sea legs,” she wrote in the caption of the first post, followed up by a second photo captioned “Finding my land legs now.”

Fans weren’t the only ones flooding messages of support and encouragement for the Cruel Intentions actress. “Sending so much love and light your way. You got this! I always feel better after a good cry too,” Halle Berry wrote in the comment section of Selma’s emotional post. “Sending you love… and gratitude for your bravery, even though I don’t know you personally, your sharing helps all of us who struggle with chronic illness,” gushed Carrie Ann Inaba.

Since opening up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in late October 2018, Selma has been incredibly genuine and honest about her tumultuous journey. Just last week, she debuted her gorgeous shaved head right before celebrating her son Arthur’s 8th birthday.

Considering Selma’s little man has been by her side throughout her entire MS battle, she couldn’t be more proud of him. “He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” she told People. This includes watching his mom fall down stairs. Luckily, Arthur doesn’t look at it like that. “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave.'”

We’re with you, Selma!