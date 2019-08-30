As Selma Blair continues to battle multiple sclerosis, she still tries to be the best mom that she can be for her 8-year-old son, Arthur. On Wednesday, August 28, the Legally Blonde star let her fans know that she’ll never stop loving her kid or encouraging him to reach new heights as long as she lives.

“As a mom, whether strong or not so strong, I hope I can be with this child as he needs me or wants me,” Selma, 47, wrote on Instagram. “This is the best it gets for me. I don’t begrudge him going off to school and growing up. I welcome the days as we are here now. The days seem in the correct order of things.”

“Right now, I save the light I have to laugh with this one. To feel the whole day and night,” she continued. “But when I recover, when the bone marrow makes the amount this body needs when I rebalance my body and Re learn, I will be more present with all those I cherish.”

Selma admitted that seeing Arthur grow up right in front of her eyes has been an amazing experience and one of the qualities that she admires the most about him is his bravery. “But now I watch as Arthur does a full flip in the pool and widen my bleak eyes in shock. When did he get so brave,” she asked. “It was imperceptible. I missed the shift and then he just went and did it even as I was starting to say ‘that may not be safe’. So I cheered his victory. His full on confidence. And it was from a great height.”

Due to Arthur’s bravery, Selma is already thinking about putting him in a gymnastics class and she awaits the day she can travel to Paris and Rome with her little boy.

“I still can’t grasp my good fortune,” Selma gushed. “I love you Arthur.”