As Selma Blair continues to battle multiple sclerosis, she still tries to be the best mom that she can be for her 8-year-old son, Arthur. On Wednesday, August 28, the Legally Blonde star let her fans know that she’ll never stop loving her kid or encouraging him to reach new heights as long as she lives.
“As a mom, whether strong or not so strong, I hope I can be with this child as he needs me or wants me,” Selma, 47, wrote on Instagram. “This is the best it gets for me. I don’t begrudge him going off to school and growing up. I welcome the days as we are here now. The days seem in the correct order of things.”
As a mom, whether strong or not so strong, I hope I can be with this child as he needs me or wants me. This is the best it gets for me. I don’t begrudge him going off to school and growing up. I welcome the days as we are here now. The days seem in the correct order of things. Right now, I save the light I have to laugh with this one. To feel the whole day and night. But when I recover, when the bone marrow makes the amount this body needs when I rebalance my body and Re learn, I will be more present with all those I cherish. But now I watch as Arthur does a full flip in the pool and widen my bleak eyes in shock. When did he get so brave. It was imperceptible. I missed the shift and then he just went and did it even as I was starting to say “that may not be safe”. So I cheered his victory. His full on confidence. And it was from a great height. I will get him in gymnastics and pray for his safety. I never had that bold side on the edge of pools. Blood and stitches were what I saw. So we aren’t just the same. Of course. And thanks for that. I imagined I would be in Paris at this age, alone and walking with a book. Stopping in the Tuileries and watching. But here I am. I still can’t grasp my good fortune. Perhaps Paris and Rome and that amazing hotel on @fogoislandinn will wait for me. For us. I love you Arthur.
“Right now, I save the light I have to laugh with this one. To feel the whole day and night,” she continued. “But when I recover, when the bone marrow makes the amount this body needs when I rebalance my body and Re learn, I will be more present with all those I cherish.”
Selma admitted that seeing Arthur grow up right in front of her eyes has been an amazing experience and one of the qualities that she admires the most about him is his bravery. “But now I watch as Arthur does a full flip in the pool and widen my bleak eyes in shock. When did he get so brave,” she asked. “It was imperceptible. I missed the shift and then he just went and did it even as I was starting to say ‘that may not be safe’. So I cheered his victory. His full on confidence. And it was from a great height.”
It is darkest before the dawn, I have always heard. And I keep it in mind. And I still get overwhelmed in the chaos of the dark. And I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post. The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image. The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled. I couldn’t even read til now. Thank you. Thank you.maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again. We should all do that sometimes. When I came home , I sobbed so loud in Arthur’s dads arms. Only he could know what I am fighting for. Our son. And he gave Arthur a carefree, fishing filled boyish summer and my gratitude shook me. I failed as a mom a million times yesterday. And Arthur was fine. The world didn’t stop. I was exhausted and just wanted to let us transition into each other’s space and there was an empty fridge and a lagging AC and I don’t know where anything is and it smells weird and he noticed my big belly but likes my bald head and I smell dog pee with my chemo senses and and and. Breathe. I cried. He laughed. He played a fishing video for me. We slept and woke and he took this. He is golden. Alive. Happy. Thank you universe. I will get there. Have patience. Thank you. All of us. Be gentle. With ourselves and others. It is a wonderful feeling. Thank you to everyone here and in my life who did that for me the last few days. I can do this now. 🖤 #walkingeachotherhome
Due to Arthur’s bravery, Selma is already thinking about putting him in a gymnastics class and she awaits the day she can travel to Paris and Rome with her little boy.
“I still can’t grasp my good fortune,” Selma gushed. “I love you Arthur.”