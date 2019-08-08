Lookin’ good, mama! Selma Blair looked as gorgeous as always while spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 7. The beloved Cruel Intentions actress looked healthy and happy as she stepped out for a morning stroll with her adorable son, Arthur Bleick, and boyfriend David Price.

We’re over the moon about seeing the 47-year-old beauty out considering she has been bravely battling multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis last October. Although Selma is like an open book when it comes to her health issues, she recently admitted that once wasn’t the case.

“The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image,” she candidly admitted in an Instagram post on August 1. “The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled. I couldn’t even read until now. Thank you. Maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again. We should all do that sometimes.”

Although her journey has been tough, Selma has made it look effortlessly simple thanks to her electrifying positivity and inspiring outlook.

