Meet the Adorable Kids of Your Favorite HGTV Stars! Get to Know Drew Scott’s Son and More

Many HGTV hosts are motivated and inspired by their kids when tackling new projects. Dave and Jenny Marrs, Erin and Ben Napier and Drew Scott are just some of the personalities on the network who are doting parents to adorable children.

Dave and Jenny share five kids: Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke. The couple, who wed in 2005, revealed that their kids “all have their own unique talents” in a March 2022 interview with Closer. The Fixer to Fabulous hosts also shared that Charlotte is already interested in home design and taking care of the farm animals at their sprawling Bentonville, Arkansas, estate.

“I mean, Sylvie, our other daughter, she is an amazing cook … she likes to bake,” the proud papa gushed at the time. “Like she loves all the baking shows, and she can just decorate and make any dessert. Amazing. And then we have an artist, Ben, one of our older twins, and Nathan’s more the builder like hands-on.”

Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke aren’t the only children of HGTV celebrities that are already taking after their parents. Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child together, son Parker James, in May 2022. Though he is still a baby, Parker is already showing that he inherited his father’s love for dancing.

In September 2022, the Property Brothers host shared on Instagram that he was “training Parker to bring home that Mirrorball Trophy” on Dancing With the Stars. Drew competed on the show with his professional dance partner, Emma Slater, on season 25 in 2017. In the sweet video, the TV star held his son as he kicked his feet to salsa music.

Drew and Linda were incredibly excited to become parents after their 2008 wedding in Italy. After experiencing infertility and undergoing IVF, the pair announced they were expecting their miracle baby in December 2021. Welcoming their little one into the world brought feelings greater than they could have ever imagined.

“Other than pooped, I feel great,” the doting mom said during a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “At Home With Linda & Drew Scott.” “Very happy that he’s finally here and I’m still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

Keep scrolling to meet the kids of your favorite HGTV stars.