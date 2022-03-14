Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are the perfect pair! The couple are both experts in interior design and decorating, skills that they have put on full display on their TLC show, Nate & Jeremiah by Design, since 2017. At home, the duo loves spending time with their two kids, Poppy and Oskar.

Before meeting and falling and love, both Nate and Jeremiah established successful careers on television. Nate hosted The Nate Berkus Show for two seasons beginning in 2010 and later hosted the show American Dream Builders. Jeremiah worked closely with Rachel Zoe on The Rachel Zoe Project and also hosted Home Made Simple for two seasons on OWN Network. The pair met through mutual friends and decided to go antiquing on their first date.

“He said, ‘We should go out antique shopping,’ because I was in New York for the weekend and I thought, ‘Great. Can’t wait to go antique shopping,’” Jeremiah told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in December 2020. “So, I came back from the beach, and we had this insanely beautiful afternoon that never ended. That was it. I literally never left.”

The television hosts made their relationship official in 2012 and moved in together in New York City. In April 2013, Nate proposed to Jeremiah during a trip to Peru. The couple walked down the aisle in May 2014 at the New York Public Library. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project stars became parents less than a year later in March 2015 when they welcomed their daughter, Poppy, via surrogate.

“As anyone with a newborn knows, we have our work cut out for us but couldn’t be happier to be embarking on this life-changing journey that is parenthood,” Nate wrote on Facebook at the time.

In March 2018, their second child, son Oskar, was born. The Rock the Block alums each posted touching photos of their little one to celebrate his arrival.

“Yesterday, life cracked open in a way I didn’t think it could again with the birth of our son Oskar Brent-Berkus. Love multiplied,” Jeremiah shared at the time. “How can love continue to expand like this. Hand in hand, our family is basking in the phenomenon of it all. We love you little Oskar. How thankful we are. How beautiful it all is.”

