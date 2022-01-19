HGTV couple Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs never expected to find fame and land their own show, Fixer to Fabulous. The home design experts are dedicated to restoring historic houses in Arkansas, where they live with their five children. Family means everything to the pair who are proud parents to Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke.

Dave and Jenny met when they were both working for Newell Rubbermaid in 2002. He traveled for work often but decided to follow his passion for home building in 2004. The pair were married one year later and were dedicated to reconstructing and renovating homes. After struggling with infertility for years, the couple decide to start the adoption process in 2008. Jenny found out she was pregnant with twins in 2009.

When Nathan and Ben were almost 2 years old, the HGTV stars decided to start the adoption process again. They adopted their eldest daughter, Sylvie, from the Democratic Republic of Congo in August 2013. The Marrs family was not able to bring her home until July 2014 due to the shutdown of the Congolese government, which in turn suspended adoption. During the adoption process, Jenny found out she was pregnant with their fourth child, Charlotte. Charlotte was just 8 weeks old when Sylvie moved to the U.S. to be with the family.

“She was taken from everything she’d ever known. Everything was new. Everybody looked different,” Jenny told People about Sylvie in November 2019. “I distinctly remember the first time we took her for a walk. We have lots of trees and she was terrified of trees because she had never seen them before. Just everything was new to her.”

In 2016, HGTV producers began searching for the stars of their next hit show in Arkansas. Jenny and Dave’s names were thrown into the ring, and the idea for Fixer to Fabulous was born. The series premiered in 2019, the same year the interior design expert gave birth to her fifth child, son Luke. The Berry Farm owners have since become one of the most popular couples on the network and wanted to do the show to spread a powerful message.

​​“The main reason that we said ‘yes’ to this HGTV journey of ours is for us to have a platform to share about adoption and orphan care, family preservation, the things that we’re really passionate about and so honestly receiving this award is truly such a huge honor,” Jenny said at the CCAI virtual gala in October 2021 after winning the National Angels in Adoption award. “This is really amazing because this is our heart and what is really important to us.”

Keep scrolling to meet Jenny and Dave’s five children.