Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs won over HGTV viewers with their incredible design expertise and adorable family. The couple rose to fame on the network in October 2019 with the debut of their hit series. Viewers may be surprised to learn some interesting facts about the design duo.

Dave and Jenny were just friends when they first met, but their relationship blossomed into a romantic connection. The pair dated for a year before the craftsman popped the question at the Eiffel Tower during a trip to Paris.

“In what can only be described as an out-of-body experience, I watched as he fell to one knee and held up a small box containing my engagement ring,” Jenny recalled to HGTV in February 2021. “I screamed and grabbed him by the neck, partially choking him while crying.”

The couple tied the knot in 2005 in Jenny’s home state of Florida. In 2009, the blonde beauty found out she was pregnant with twin boys. They welcomed sons Nathan and Ben the following year. In August 2013, Jenny and Dave adopted their eldest daughter, Sylvie, from the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were able to bring her home to Arkansas in July 2014. The youngster began to bond with her other siblings, including newborn sister Charlotte.

“It was a transition. I would never say it was the easiest, most perfect thing, ’cause it wasn’t,” Jenny told People in November 2019. “But it was also something that I look back and I can just see the bonds that were forged throughout that time, and now they’re all so close and they defend each other.”



Their fifth child, Luke, was born in 2019 just before they saw success with the premiere of Fixer to Fabulous. Even after finding fame and joining the HGTV competition series Rock the Block in 2022, it is clear that Jenny and Dave prioritize their family over everything else. The Marrs family lives in a stunning 1902 farmhouse that they renovated to create their dream home. It is the perfect place to watch their children grow up in and their kids have made appearances on the show in cute family segments.



“We wanted to be really careful about how we incorporated our kids, but it wasn’t an option not to include them because they’re just part of our lives,” the mom of five told Movie Guide in 2021 about the decision to put their children on TV. “We don’t want their life to be interrupted by this. The camera crew was here and kids were coming home from school, they just kept rolling. It just really was sort of organic, and the kids are always out helping from the shop.”

