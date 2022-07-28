Finding fame on HGTV has been full of fabulous opportunities for Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs! The duo have starred in their first hit series, Fixer to Fabulous, since 2019. They amassed an impressive net worth since introducing themselves on television in the home design space. Keep scrolling to find out how much money they make.

What Is Dave and Jenny Marrs’ Net Worth?

Dave and Jenny have a combined estimated net worth between $2 million and $5 million, according to Distractify and several other outlets. A majority of their money comes from their incredibly successful show where they restore historic homes in Bentonville, Arkansas. The pair started their own contracting company, Marrs Developing, before rising to fame.

Courtesy of Dave Marrs/Instagram

The success of Fixer to Fabulous led the couple to join season 3 of Rock the Block. While they didn’t end up winning the competition, Dave and Jenny impressed viewers with their incredible design. The television stars also landed a spinoff called Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn. The show was announced after Dave and Jenny purchased an 1870s home that they planned to turn into a bed and breakfast.

“We try to make these houses for these homeowners as a reflection of their family. And I feel like this house was, it’s a reflection of Jenny and I and the things that we love,” Dave told Closer in March 2022. “It’s kind of become, you know, just like our baby, like a little project making a house exactly how we’ve always wanted to.”

The big news kept on coming for the carpenter and the designer! In July 2022, they announced they would be teaming up with Erin Napier and Ben Napier for season 2 of Home Town Takeover in Morgan, Colorado.

“I believe this show is going to be a bright light of hope and we are immensely honored to have been asked to partner with the Napiers to transform this town!” the mom of five wrote on Instagram.

How Do Dave and Jenny Marrs Make Money Outside of HGTV?

In addition to their successful run on HGTV, Dave and Jenny released an outdoor furniture collection at Walmart in April 2022. The line is a reflection of their own personal styles that fans have fallen in love with over the years.

Even with all of their big accomplishments, Dave and Jenny are dedicated to giving back. The home renovation experts planted their own blueberry farm. Years later, they created The Berry Farm. The organization not only provides local families with food but also collects proceeds to better agricultural and educational initiatives for children in Zimbabwe.

The couple host Berry Fest annually, an event in partnership with Help One Now where guests can pick berries and donate to the cause. Of course, the event always runs smoothly with the help of Dave and Jenny’s little farmers, kids Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke.