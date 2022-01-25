‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Stars Dave and Jenny Marrs Are Loving Parents of 5! See Their Cutest Quotes About Their Kids

Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs, the stars of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, have made it clear that the motivation behind everything they do is their family. In between renovating homes around Arkansas for their hit HGTV series, the pair spend time with their five children: Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke.

Dave and Jenny got married in 2005 in the midst of building their home renovation empire. The couple always knew they wanted to have children but struggled with infertility. They began exploring the option of adopting a child and found out they were pregnant with twin boys in 2009. After Nathan and Ben were born, Dave and Jenny decided to resume the adoption process.

The pair adopted their eldest daughter, Sylvie, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in August 2013. Due to the shutdown of the Congolese government, they were not able to bring her to the U.S. until July 2014. Jenny welcomed their fourth child, Charlotte, just a few weeks before Sylvie joined her family in Arkansas.

“Apparently, we only have kids in pairs. That summer was WILD. Two 4 year olds, a newborn and a newly adopted toddler is an equation for chaos,” Jenny said in a September 2016 interview. “We struggled and lost a small amount of our sanity. Yet, we treasured those long-fought-for moments and pinched ourselves as we praised God for abundantly answering our prayers.”

In 2019, the Marrs family expanded once more with the arrival of their youngest son, Luke. Fixer to Fabulous debuted that year, leading the kids to adjust to the filming schedule and their lives in the spotlight.

“When they film with the kids, that’s always unpredictable. I always forget I have a microphone on,” the blonde beauty said in a September 2018 interview. “The first time they did it, we were inside the house, and they just wanted us to walk out the door, that was all, just a scene of us walking out the door. And it was like, nobody could walk out the door all of a sudden, and somebody was always crying. I said, ‘You guys! All I need is five minutes! Just act like normal people, OK?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, you can hear all of that, can’t you? Well, now you know.'”

Even though their lives can be chaotic at times while balancing fame and parenthood, Dave and Jenny wouldn’t change a thing!

Keep scrolling to see Dave and Jenny’s best quotes about being parents of five kids.