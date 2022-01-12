Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids With Ex-Wife Christina Haack Are His World! See Taylor and Brayden’s Cutest Photos

Even after finding fame on HGTV with the series Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa still values being a dad above everything else. The real estate investor welcomed daughter Taylor and son Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. He married his second wife, Heather Rae Young, in October 2021, and moved into a stunning California home together as a family.

Tarek and Christina began flipping homes in 2008, ultimately pitching the idea for Flip or Flop to HGTV in 2010. That year, they welcomed their daughter, Taylor. The show was picked up for its first season in 2013, however, the father of two received a devastating thyroid and testicular cancer diagnosis soon after. He underwent radiation and leaned on his family for support during the difficult time.

“After we found out about cancer, him and my daughter got closer than they’ve ever been,” Christina said in a November 2015 segment on Today.

The two-time cancer survivor and the Christina on the Coast host welcomed their son Brayden in 2015. The HGTV couple announced their split in December 2016. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018. Through their split, the couple wanted to make it clear that they were prioritizing their children. Tarek told People in October 2017 that “the kids are the most important thing.”

Christina married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and announced they were expecting a child together in March 2019. Tarek began dating Heather a few months later in July 2019. The pair walked down the aisle after a whirlwind romance. Despite Tarek and Christina’s split, they continue to host Flip or Flop together and coparent their children.

“[Our relationship] is in a completely different place,” the Flipping 101 host told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “She and I are getting along, we’re coparenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better.”

Heather has also gotten very close to Taylor and Brayden since she began dating Tarek. The Selling Sunset star is always sharing her bliss about becoming a stepmom on social media, along with posting sweet photos with the children.

See the cutest photos of Tarek and Christina’s two kids.