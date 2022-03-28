Exclusive Dave and Jenny Marrs Give an Update on Their Bed and Breakfast Project: ‘This One Was So Much Fun’

HGTV stars Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs had “so much fun” working on their recent bed and breakfast project, the couple tell Closer exclusively. The entire restoration process was documented on their spinoff series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.

“We finished up the actual project in January and we are waiting to rent it out until the beginning of May so that the show can air, and we don’t give anything away,” Jenny explains.

Courtesy of Jenny Marrs/Instagram

The pair, who are experts in restoring historical homes, always had a dream of owning an inn. They knew that this particular 1870s home was worth saving immediately when they toured it. The television stars set out to design their ideal bed and breakfast called The Welcome Inn.

“We try to make these houses for these homeowners as a reflection of their family. And I feel like this house was, it’s a reflection of Jenny and I and the things that we love,” Dave adds about the inspiration behind the decor. “It’s kind of become, you know, just like our baby, like a little project making a house exactly how we’ve always wanted to.”

Though they are extremely excited about the outcome of their project, the pair did run into a few challenges like “trying to figure out the website and the rental piece of it.” Just like with every home they renovate on their hit series Fixer to Fabulous, Dave and Jenny’s goal is always to highlight some of the great features that each house already has.

“We also really, really, really focused on keeping the character and the integrity of the house,” the mom of five continues. “So, we didn’t do anything super crazy or, you know, we didn’t really veer away from what the house was. We really wanted to truly, genuinely restore it and honor the era when it was built. Yeah. And bring that back to life.”

The Arkansas couple definitely drew design inspiration from their own Bentonville, Arkansas, farmhouse they share with their kids, Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke.

“There’s always people over, so we really wanted a light color palette, light floors and light walls,” Jenny reveals about their home. “So, it feels a little bit bigger, you know, it helps the space to feel bigger. We have a lot of natural light and windows, which is important but overall, a little bit minimalist, even though we have a lot of kids and a lot of stuff.”