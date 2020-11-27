The Osmond family couldn’t be together on Thanksgiving this year, but the beloved siblings made sure to celebrate in a different way. All nine of the famous family members reunited over video chat to virtually ring in the holiday on Thursday, November 26.

Marie Osmond shared a cute snapshot as she appeared on the computer screen alongside her brothers, Donny Osmond, Tom Osmond, Virl Osmond, Wayne Osmond, Alan Osmond, Jay Osmond, Merrill Osmond and Jimmy Osmond. “Happy Thanksgiving!” and “Giving thanks,” she wrote via hashtag.

Instagram/MarieOsmond

In her caption, the Talk alum, 61, noted how thankful she is to have her siblings by her side over the years. “I was so blessed to grow up having these amazing men in my life,” Marie sweetly gushed. “Families are forever.”

In the picture, the “Paper Roses” songstress looked happier than ever as she chatted with Virl, 75, Tom, 73, Alan, 71, Wayne, 69, Merrill, 67, Jay, 65, Donny, 62, and Jimmy, 57. The former teen superstars all joined from the comfort of their homes while celebrating Thanksgiving with their own families.

As fans know, the iconic clan first rose to fame in the mid-1960s with their music group The Osmonds. The band began as a barbershop quartet consisting of Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay. The group then grew when Donny and Jimmy joined, and throughout the 1970s, they dominated the music scene.

During the peak of their fame in the mid-’70s, Donny branched off and pursued a career as a solo artist. It was then that he was discovered as a star alongside his sister, Marie, with whom he hosted the Donny & Marie show from 1975 to 1979.

Shutterstock

Throughout the years, the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer and the Key Is Love author performed as a duet, including their 11-year residency in Las Vegas from 2008 to 2019. Their other siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay also continued their work as musicians, however, they retired in 2019.

Even though Marie and Donny became a dynamic duo during their decades-long career as performers together, the Gift of Love actress dished she thinks Merrill is the most talented singer of their family. Marie explained the reasoning behind her choice during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in January 2019.

“I would not say me,” she jokingly told host Andy Cohen at the time. “My brother Merrill is just … he still has this awesome voice. He’s a rocker and he still sings fantastic. Of course, I think Donny is … average. Donny is very talented. They’re all talented in their own way but, man, Merrill’s voice is just still unbelievable.”

Let’s be honest, all the Osmond siblings are amazing in their own way!