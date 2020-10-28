Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond praised their brother Tom Osmond for his “extraordinary resilience” on his 73rd birthday. The Donny & Marie alums paid tribute to their inspiring sibling amid his current health issues with sweet posts on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my dear brother Tom!” Donny, 62, gushed alongside a throwback photo of the two on Monday, October 26. “His battle with recent physical challenges has proven his extraordinary resilience, patience and upbeat attitude. Tom has a heart of gold, and I’m proud to call him my brother.”

Instagram/MarieOsmond

The 61-year-old “Paper Roses” songstress also marveled over her big sibling next to a sweet pic of Tom smiling from a few years back. “Happy birthday to my brother Tom!” Marie penned. “You’re such an amazing example of our Savior’s love and I love you so much!”

Throughout the last few years, Tom, who was born deaf, has struggled with some heartbreaking health issues. In July 2018, Donny and Marie asked fans for prayers after Tom underwent quadruple bypass surgery, which is an operation when “blood vessels [are taken] from another part of your body to go around, or bypass, a blocked artery,” according to WebMD.

Fortunately, Donny revealed the former postal worker was doing much better after recovering from his surgery just days later. “I’m very happy to report that his spirits are high and the doctors assured me that his condition is improving,” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer wrote on Facebook. “They even had him out of bed and walking! I’m looking forward to giving my brother a big hug the day after tomorrow.”

Aside from Tom, Donny and Marie are also the siblings of Virl Osmond, 75, Alan Osmond, 71, Wayne Osmond, 69, Merrill Osmond, 67, Jay Osmond, 65, and Jimmy Osmond, 57. Even though the Talk alum and the I Can See Your Voice panelist share a close bond with each of their family members, it’s Tom who always knows “how to comfort others.”

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

“Tom is so full of life and love! He just has a way of warming hearts with his big smile and tender hugs,” Marie once wrote on Instagram. “He has such great love for all people, including strangers. His [heart] is so tender that at times, I swear, it even breaks when he sees others struggling. I love him for that! Maybe because he was born deaf and through some of the heartbreaking challenges of his life, they have given him great compassion and personal understanding.”

We’re wishing Tom another year of health and happiness!