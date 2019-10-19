It should be known by now that Donny Osmond and his sister Marie Osmond are all about family — and they always take time to wish each other a Happy Birthday, which is exactly what the famous siblings did for their older brother Virl.

The duo took to Instagram on Saturday, October 19, to both share some kind words for the eldest Osmond sibling on his special day. “Wishing my oldest brother, Virl, a wonderful birthday!” Donny, 61,” wrote alongside a photo of he and Virl, now 74. “We’re so lucky to have you as the leader of our Osmond pack.” The “Paper Roses” singer, 60, also had a cute message.

Instagram

“Happiest of birthday wishes to my oldest brother Virl!” The Talk cohost wrote next to three photos of Virl. “You may look like our Dad but you have the heart of our sweet Mom. I could not love you any more!!!” So sweet! People were loving the posts, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Virl looks great, Marie,” one fan said. Another added, “Love, love, love you and your family!” A person even chimed in with, “Was so good seeing the brothers wish Marie a happy birthday! Time sure flies!”

Aside from Virl, Donny and Marie, the other siblings in the Osmond bunch include Tom, 71, Alan, 70, Wayne, 68, Merrill, 66, Jay, 64 and Jimmy, 56. And while they are all quite talented, Marie once revealed who she believes tops them all.

ony Larkin/Shutterstock

“I just did a show in Hawaii where I honored my four original Osmond brothers and it was their sixth decade … Two of them retired, [but] I got two of them out of retirement [for this performance],” she told Andy Cohen while on Watch What Happens Live. “And they’ve sold like 100 million records, that’s like crazy, right?”

“I don’t think they were ever honored,” she continued. “My brother Merrill is just … he still has this awesome voice. He’s a rocker and he still sings fantastic. Of course, I think Donny is … average. Donny is very talented. They’re all talented in their own way but, man, Merrill’s voice is just still unbelievable.”

One thing is fore sure: all of these siblings really do love and support one another!