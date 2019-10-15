Cue the tears! Donny Osmond surprised his little sister, Marie Osmond, on the set of The Talk in honor of her 60th birthday. The beloved singer caught the talk show host completely off-guard as he stormed the stage while celebrating her special milestone during Monday’s episode on October 14.

Donny’s surprise was extra exciting considering the 61-year-old hunk first appeared on the TV screens in a previously-recorded message. In the clip, Donny can be seen singing and dancing along to a birthday song written especially for Marie’s special day.

Although the “Paper Roses” songstress seemed overjoyed by her brother’s touching tribute, Marie was even more overwhelmed when Donny himself walked out on stage. As soon as the “Crazy Horses” crooner turned the corner, Marie sweetly made her way to Donny as the two adorably embraced each other in a big hug.

After greeting Marie — who was already joined on stage by her The Talk cohosts and brothers Alan Osmond, Wayne Osmond, Merrill Osmond and Jay Osmond — Donny stood around the roundtable. “Did you really think I was going to miss this reunion?” the Donny & Marie star said as the audience erupted in applause.

“I gotta tell you — there are no secrets in Hollywood, especially no secrets in the Osmond family, but I lied to everyone!” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer said, explaining how he got away with the birthday surprise. “I lied to you Alan, I lied to you, I lied to the producer [and] I lied to you; I’m a big liar!” The proud brother then turned to Marie. “Happy birthday,” he said as they embraced each other for a kiss on the cheek.

Shutterstock

As Marie stood on stage surrounded by her cohosts and family, the beloved beauty couldn’t help but get choked up. “Honestly, I have the best family in the world,” Marie said while fighting back tears. “I have to tell you, you are my family, I love you all here at The Talk so much,” she continued. “And everybody who put this together, the fans, and you know, it’s been 60 years … I can’t even say it!”

Donny’s birthday surprise wasn’t the only exciting thing on the talk show’s agenda for Monday afternoon. During the episode, the four original Osmond brothers reunited on The Talk for one last big performance. The iconic quartet performed “The Last Chapter” before getting drowned out by the audiences’ applause.

It looks like Marie had the best — and most memorable — 60th birthday ever!