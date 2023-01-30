When Erin and Ben Napier first set out on their journey with HGTV’s Home Town, they never imagined the show becoming a nationwide phenomenon. The home design duo have transformed their charming town with incredible renovations and wowed viewers by bringing their visions to life. Get details on where the show is filmed, the cast and more.

Where Is HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ Filmed?

Home Town is filmed in Laurel, Mississippi, a historic district recently transformed by Erin and Ben. The town has a population of fewer than 20,000 people. Prior to making their HGTV debut, the couple purchased a 1925 cottage in the small town after their 2008 wedding. The pair first met at Jones County Junior College in the nearby city of Ellisville.

The graphic designer and former youth minister decided to renovate their abode and share their journey on social media and Erin’s blog. Eventually, their home makeover was featured in a 2014 spread for Southern Weddings and caught the eye of an HGTV producer. The Home Town pilot aired two years later, with the lovebirds diving in headfirst to find dream homes for their clients.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

Do Erin and Ben Napier Have Children?

Laurel will always have a special place in Erin and Ben’s hearts as it’s where ​they are raising their two daughters, Helen and Mae.

“I want them to travel and see the world, but I want them to come back home and do something important here to really contribute,” the doting mom of two told People in December 2021. “If all the young people leave the places that they’re from, that’s when towns die.”

Do Erin and Ben Napier Own Any Businesses?

In addition to restoring homes in their area, Erin and Ben also opened two stores in the community: Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman General Store. Both sell American-made goods, apparel and home decor. Ben’s brother Jesse and his wife, Lauren, also live and work in Laurel with their own framing business, Napier Frames. The couple had their home renovated during an April 2021 episode of Home Town before the birth of their daughter, Nell.

How Many ‘Home Town’ Spinoffs Are There?

Home Town was so successful after the first season aired in 2017, the show birthed multiple spinoffs. Erin and Ben hit the road with Home Town Takeover in May 2021 to renovate homes in Wetumpka, Alabama. Season 2 saw the pair travel to Fort Morgan, Colorado, to give the town a bit of a makeover.

Ben landed his own spinoff, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, which premiered in January 2021. The pair also partook in Home Town Kickstart in April 2022. During the show, six small towns across the U.S. got major makeovers with the help of some of HGTV’s other popular stars.

What Is Erin and Ben Napier’s Net Worth?

Erin and Ben have an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to multiple reports. Their combined fortune comes from their HGTV show, its spinoffs and their successful online stores and Laurel-based storefronts.

What Happened to Mike From ‘Home Town’?

Fans have become very familiar with all of the cast members who frequently appear on episodes of Home Town. They were quick to notice when Mike Husers, better known as “Mike the Floor Guy,” went missing from the series during season 6. Erin revealed the real reason why he was absent from the show in a January 2022 tweet.

“Guys, I know y’all miss Mike. We do too! He’s on a leave of absence caring for a family member with a long-term illness,” the children’s book author wrote. “We’re in good hands though with our new hardwood restoration experts Terry and Mike (!) You’re going to love them!”