Meet the Spouses of the ‘Today’ Hosts! Get to Know Jenna Bush Hager’s Husband, Craig Melvin’s Wife and More

Love is in full bloom for the hosts of Today and their spouses! Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and more of the show’s stars are constantly gushing over their partners on air. Some of the anchors’ husbands and wives have even appeared on episodes of the hit series, proving they are truly perfect together.

Jenna met her husband, Henry Hager, while he was working on her father George W. Bush’s presidential re-election campaign in 2004. They got married in 2008 at the Bush family’s Texas ranch in front of her famous relatives and closest friends. Since their nuptials, the happy couple became parents to three children: Mila, Poppy and Hal.

The Texas native’s Today With Hoda & Jenna costar, Hoda Kotb, is not currently married but is open to finding love again in the future. The broadcaster married Burzis Kang in 2005. She announced her split from the tennis coach in 2007. Hoda moved on with financier Joel Schiffman in 2013. The pair got engaged in 2019 and postponed their wedding several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2022, Hoda announced on Today that the couple had broken up. Despite their romance not working out, they planned to prioritize spending time with their two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom they welcomed via adoption during their relationship.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year … on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends,” Hoda told viewers at the time.

After sharing the news of her shocking split with the world, the You Are My Happy author revealed she was optimistic about finding her perfect match.

“I think love is a funny thing,” the journalist told Us Weekly in April 2022. “Like, your heart has a large capacity and who knows what fills it up. But I think whatever it is, you’ve got to be open and ready.”

Hoda earned the support of her Today cohosts after the breakup. While walking the red carpet together at a May 2022 event, Jenna and Savannah Guthrie shared that “anybody who wants to date Hoda has to go through us first.”

Keep scrolling to meet the spouses of your favorite Today hosts.