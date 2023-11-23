Meet Al Roker’s Beautiful Kids! Get to Know the ‘Today’ Star’s Children Courtney, Leila and Nicholas

Al Roker is known for being a beloved weather forecaster, but to his three children, he’s just “Dad.” The NBC star is the doting father of his kids, Courtney, Leila and Nicholas.

Al shares his eldest daughter, Courtney, with his first wife, Alice Bell. The former couple, who tied the knot in 1984, welcomed their little girl in 1987. However, they split years later and their divorce was finalized in 1994.

Not long after he called it quits with Alice, the Today star moved on with fellow journalist Deborah Roberts. The pair started dating in 1992, and after three years together, they married in 1995.

Al and the Good Morning America correspondent expanded the family with the birth of their first child together, daughter Leila, in 1998. Less than four years later, the dynamic duo’s youngest child, Nicholas, arrived in 2002.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Al’s kids!