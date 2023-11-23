Nicholas Albert Roker
Al’s youngest son, Nick, was born in July 2002. In a personal essay he wrote for Guideposts magazine in 2019, the loving father explained the journey of raising his son, who is “somewhere on the [autism] spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive.”
“Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet,” he penned. “But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son that I love him, but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him.”
Not only does he adore Nick, the You Look So Much Better in Person author said his son completed his family from the very first moment he was born. “Even though he can drive me crazy, I cannot imagine life without,” Al once gushed on Instagram.
In December 2021, Al shared a heartwarming video on Instagram of Nicholas finding out that he got accepted into two colleges. Deborah hugged her son, who said he was “excited” for his next chapter. She later went on to share more about the happy news on an episode of The View.
“Many of you know, we have been on a journey with our son, Nick, who over his lifetime has been dealing with learning disabilities, developmental disabilities,” the ABC news anchor said while holding back tears. “But he has accomplished so many things … He just got accepted into college.”
In August 2022, Al shared a sweet set of photos on his Instagram page after taking Nicholas off to college. The television star’s youngest child smiled from ear to ear as he posed next to a trunk full of his dorm room essentials. Al accompanied his kiddo to the registration office before heading back to New York.
“I guess this is happening,” Al captioned the photo. “Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155.”
The comments on the post were full of support from Al’s Today costars Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones. Two days later, the longtime news personality reflected on the bittersweet moment of bringing Nicholas to school. “I miss that kid but [am] so proud of him,” he captioned a video while walking in a park. He finished off the post by saying, “If you see me crying in the park, just wave.”
Deborah shared the same sentiment on her Instagram account before the start of Nicholas’ next big chapter.
“Pride doesn’t even begin to describe this day Nick Roker,” the proud mom wrote alongside a snap of her son and her hubby. “The journey continues.”