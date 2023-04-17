The Stars of ‘NCIS’ Are Always Ready for a Beach Trip! See Bikini Photos of Katrina Law, More

Katrina Law and the rest of the NCIS cast love to hang out on the beach! The series regular and her costars are always sharing gorgeous bikini photos on social media for all of their fans to see.

Katrina became a full-time cast member on NCIS in 2021 for season 19 after serving as a guest star in season 18. She was excited to join the police procedural drama because she had been watching the show for many years.

“I have been a fan of NCIS for a long time,” the Pennsylvania native reflected on landing her dream role in a March 2022 interview with CherryPicks. “During my downtime, while filming Arrow in Vancouver, I would binge-watch back-to-back episodes of NCIS. But now, to know that I am a part of the No. 1 show in the world, the legacy that is NCIS, is daunting, humbling and exciting beyond belief.”

On top of balancing her demanding schedule portraying Jessica Knight on the show, Katrina is a mom to one daughter, Kinley, whom she welcomed in December 2018 with her husband, Keith Andreen. The Hawaii Five-0 alum revealed that her role on NCIS has given her some important takeaways.

“A good actor always extensively researches a role so they can portray it accurately, so I have definitely done my homework,” she said. “The research and the skills I have picked up on hostage negotiation tactics will ultimately help me to navigate my daughter’s toddler years with more efficiency.”

She joined the cast full of scene-stealers, including Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Gary Cole and more. Many other stars have also made names for themselves during their time on the show like Emily Wickersham, Lauren Holly, Jennifer Esposito, Cote de Pablo and Sasha Alexander.

Emily, a franchise favorite, announced her departure from the series in May 2021 in a candid Instagram post.

“Hangin’ this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” she captioned a photo from the NCIS set. “This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to eight years now and 172 episodes later.”

Shortly after her shocking career announcement, Emily revealed she was pregnant with her first child by sharing a poolside bikini snap with her baby bump on full display. The Gossip Girl alum has since become a mom to her son, Cassius, whom she welcomed in December 2021 with her husband, James Badge Dale.

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of the NCIS cast.