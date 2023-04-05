The Office alum Rashida Jones is always down for a fun beach day! The California native enjoys soaking up the sun with her famous friends and posting rare bikini photos from her vacations.

Rashida, daughter of Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton, grew up in the spotlight and became involved in the performing arts in college. When it comes to her personal style, the Angie Tribeca star revealed that her fashion sense hasn’t actually evolved much since her early acting days. Once in a while, she’ll share a picture in a swimsuit but usually sticks to simple silhouettes she loves when walking red carpets.

“I’m a pretty modest dresser,” the beauty told The Cut in December 2017. “I grew up wearing a uniform. I’m never happier than when I’m in a suit or a button-down shirt. I feel so beautiful, elegant and sophisticated. Even with beauty stuff, I like a really clean face. I know it’s not the sexiest or what most people are going to like.”

The Parks and Recreation actress made her television debut in a 1997 episode of The Last Don and has had no trouble landing memorable roles ever since. Through her years of becoming one of television’s most desired actresses, Rashida has spoken out about beauty inclusivity in Hollywood. She became an ambassador for the cosmetics brand Almay in 2017 and has continued to push for change in the beauty industry.

“When I first started acting, I remember there being very limited options for foundation,” Rashida told Refinery29 in August 2019. “I remember always feeling like any job I got, they would get my skin shade wrong. It was either too green or too light — I was kind of in the middle and they didn’t prepare for the middle. As time’s gone on, there’s more people who look like me, so there has to be a market that caters to people who look like me, which has been great.”

The Claws executive producer also shared her views on beauty standards created by social media and embracing her look.

“Yeah, sometimes I’ll post a picture of myself because I feel really good and I have my makeup and my hair done, but then I’ll also post a dance video where I don’t have my hair and makeup done because that’s what I look like that day,” she reflected. “I’m not just going to have an inaccurate range of what I look like on a daily basis.”



Keep scrolling to see Rashida’s rare bikini photos.