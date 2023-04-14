NCIS alum Emily Wickersham is thriving! Best known for her role as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop in the drama series, the actress loves hanging out by the ocean when she is not stealing scenes.

Emily began her run on the popular CBS show in 2013. She confirmed her shocking departure from the series in an Instagram post in May 2021 after nearly eight years.

“Hangin’ this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” she captioned her sentimental post. “This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to eight years now and 172 episodes later.”

She continued, “This business is finicky and weird, and consistency is a rarity,” adding, “I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget.”

Emily’s role in the program has certainly not been forgotten by fans who are eager to see what projects she decides to tackle next. In the meantime, the Gossip Girl alum has enjoyed her time away from the series, focusing on motherhood and taking trips to the beach with her little one.

In December 2021, Emily announced she welcomed a son, Cassius Wickersham Dale, with her husband, James Badge Dale. The Remember Me actress first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in a poolside bikini snap that was captured while she was looking down at her growing baby bump in July 2021. She continued to take trips to the beach throughout her pregnancy, spending time with her hubby as they awaited the arrival of their baby boy.

“Here we are several months before Cassius was born … we had no idea what we were in for,” Emily reflected on a swimsuit-clad photo shared on Mother’s Day in 2022. “Each day better than the next with all the hard stuff and sleepless nights piled in there. Becoming a mother has changed my life and perspective on things in so many ways.”

The doting mom of one has also undergone a dramatic transformation since leaving the show and giving birth, dyeing her blonde locks dark brown and rocking edgy bangs.

“I had kind of gone super natural with my hair and didn’t really color it during pregnancy,” she explained in a November 2022 interview with The Bare Magazine. “Then my hair fell out and I had these little, tiny baby bangs that looked kind of funny, so I just decided to cut bangs. And then I felt like I didn’t want to go blonde again, so I decided to try going a little darker. So far, I like it.”

