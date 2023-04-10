Hawaii Five-0 actress Katrina Law is bringing the heat with her bikini photos! The beauty has traveled the world, snapping jaw-dropping swimsuit pictures on some of the most beautiful beaches.

Most fans know Katrina from her role as Jessica Knight in NCIS, a special agent who won the hearts of viewers during her 2021 debut on the show. Having been a fan of the series for years, the Pennsylvania native was ecstatic when she joined the cast full-time.

“NCIS is a beautifully crafted character-driven drama that has been supported through amazing writing, character development, talented actors and a highly skilled crew,” she said in a March 2022 interview with CherryPicks. “It is a unique blend of drama and humor that somehow always leaves you feeling good and like a part of the family. The chemistry between the cast would always keep me coming back for more, and the opening credit music is pretty catchy.”

While she admitted that her days on set start off quite early, Katrina is all about maximizing her downtime with her husband, Keith Andreen, and their daughter, Kinley.

“Days off are usually spent blissfully sleeping in until 7:30 a.m. and then finding ways to spend time together as a family,” she revealed in a March 2022 interview with The Bare Magazine. “Lots of pool time and cooking in the kitchen. So simple and lovely and my favorite part of the week.”

The Arrow alum and The Resistance actor wed in January 2013 in a beautiful beach wedding in Costa Rica. Katrina wore an Anna Maier Ulla-Maija Couture gown during the oceanfront ceremony in the dreamy location.

“Costa Rica is my favorite place in the world,” she told Life & Style after the nuptials. “It was the ideal way to unwind from the stress and work of 2012 and recharge for 2013.”

The mom of one added, “One of my favorite moments was the fireworks display. My second favorite moment was when we all jumped into the pool, fully clothed!”

The beach has clearly always had a special place in Katrina’s heart! Her Instagram is full of sentimental memories from her beach trips and flawless swimsuit looks. Katrina once revealed the secret to her toned abs and bikini body.

“When you’re working 14-hour days, you tend to break down,” she admitted during a March 2018 interview with Muscle & Fitness. “I found it easier to do very lazy, long cardio. And also yoga to stay stable and Zen out.”

Keep scrolling to see Katrina’s beautiful bikini photos.