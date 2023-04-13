NCIS star Katrina Law is the definition of a hardworking mom! The Arrow alum and her husband, Keith Andreen, are proud parents to their adorable daughter, Kinley. Scroll below for more details about Katrina’s only child.

When Did Katrina Law Marry Her Husband, Keith Andreen?

Katrina and Keith got married in a gorgeous beachside ceremony in Costa Rica in January 2013.

“Costa Rica is my favorite place in the world,” she told Life & Style after the nuptials. “It was the ideal way to unwind from the stress and work of 2012 and recharge for 2013.”

The blushing bride added, “One of my favorite moments was the fireworks display. My second favorite moment was when we all jumped into the pool, fully clothed!”

Keith is best known for his acting work on a number of television series and films, including The Resistance, Reaper Tales and Lemon Cove.

When Did Katrina Law Give Birth to Daughter Kinley?

Katrina showed off her baby bump on Instagram for the first time in October 2018, snapping a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower during a trip to Paris. Two months later, the Spartacus actress announced the arrival of her little girl.

“So very happy to introduce you to Kinley, 7 pounds of baby perfection,” she gushed in a caption alongside a photo of her newborn. “Mama and Papa are doing well! Thanks for all the love and support during this pregnancy and to everyone who reached out to check in on us! I am already so in love with this bundle of squirming joy!!!”

Courtesy of Katrina Law/Instagram

What Has Katrina Law Said About Motherhood?

The doting mom has only shared a few rare glimpses and insights about motherhood since welcoming her daughter. In January 2023, Katrina posted a photo while spending time with Kinley outside as they roasted marshmallows.

Since getting promoted to being a series regular on NCIS in 2021, Katrina’s schedule has definitely gotten a bit busier. Still, being around to watch her daughter grow up has remained her top priority. The Sacred Lies actress detailed her average day and night routine involving her family.

“Spend the evening snuggling with my little girl and husband and just sit in appreciation and gratefulness for all of the blessings in my life,” she revealed about her favorite thing to do after work in a March 2022 interview with The Bare Magazine. “Chase my daughter around while trying to get her to brush her teeth and shower.”