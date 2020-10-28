Robert Downey Jr.’s 3 Kids Are His Heart and Soul! Get to Know Indio, Exton and Avri

Robert Downey Jr. has a lot to be proud of when it comes to his Hollywood career, but nothing is quite as important as his three kids, Indio Falconer Downey, Exton Elias Downey and Avri Roel Downey. Even though Robert is very private with his family, there are a few things to know about his adorable brood.

The Hollywood heartthrob became a dad with his first wife, Deborah Falconer, whom he married in 1992. Robert and the “Brave Like Me” songstress welcomed their eldest son, Indio, the following year in 1993. The duo raised their only child together for over a decade before splitting in 2004.

The Iron Man star wasn’t done having kids, however. Shortly after moving on from his divorce, Robert tied the knot with his second spouse, Susan Downey, in 2005, and they expanded the actor’s family with the birth of their son, Exton, in 2012. They later welcomed Robert’s youngest daughter, Avri, in 2014.

Robert may be one of Hollywood’s most critically-acclaimed stars, but it’s extremely rare for him to bring his kiddos into the spotlight. Fortunately, fans have gotten glimpses inside his bond with his eldest son, Indio, as he attended a handful of red carpet premieres with his dad throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Indio may be a young adult now, but Robert still has his hands full with his two younger kids, Exton and Avri. While once chatting with Access Hollywood, the Golden Globe winner got candid about parenthood and dished raising his tots can be “exhausting.”

“[Exton] just wants to sling open drawers and grab knives. It’s really not stressful at all!” Robert joked. “When he first started walking, it was kind of like, alright, this is a little bit exhausting and terrifying, and then he kind of smoothed out and now he can climb things.”

Robert dished his worries stem from a time when he “banged [his] head on the radiator” after monkeying around in the kitchen as a young boy. “I just remember when I was 2 or 3 or 4 years old, I found my way to the top of the refrigerator and I hung out there,” he told the outlet. “That was like my spot until I lost my footing. I remember some doctors squeezing my head … I don’t want [Exton] to fall off the refrigerator.”

Good thing Robert plays a superhero on the screen!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the star’s three kids.