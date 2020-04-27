Now that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie are living in Los Angeles, they’re closer to Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland — and the grandmother will “definitely be a positive influence in Archie’s life,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Doria, 63, is a spiritual and calm woman who is comfortable in her own skin,” the insider continued. With the yoga instructor’s guidance, Archie will grow up to be an amazing person and his grandma thinks he’s already off to a good start.

MEGA

“As she raised Meghan to stand strong in her beliefs, [Doria is] thrilled that Archie, too, will be able to grow up having the freedom to make his own decisions in life, which would not have been possible if Harry and Meghan had stayed in the royal family,” the insider explains. “She feels that it’s healthier for Archie to have a normal upbringing.”

Having a “normal upbringing” while being raised as a member of the royal family is hard, which is part of the reason why Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, decided to take a step back. In March, the couple made their final appearance as senior royals and once they moved to L.A., they never looked back.

“While Doria never put pressure on Meghan to leave the royal family, she’s over-the-moon to have Archie closer to home,” the source reveals about the mom of one. “She can’t wait to spend more time with her grandson and get to know him properly, once the pandemic is over.”

For now, the fitness guru will have to FaceTime Archie until it’s safe to see him again. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t been taking any chances with COVID-19. When they venture outside to do their volunteer work, the couple immediately washes their hands as soon as they return home.

“Meghan’s obsessive about the house being clean and is going through boxes of disinfectant wipes every day,” another source shared to Closer on April 3. “She washes her hands every 15 minutes, and if Harry forgets, she’ll make sure she reminds him.”

Archie has so many great people who care about him.