Kelly Ripa Shares Funny Video of Son Joaquin Squatting on the Counter: ‘Dinner Was Weird Tonight’

It seems Kelly Ripa‘s son Joaquin Consuelos enjoys making his mom laugh! The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a hilarious video of her 17-year-old son playing a joke on his mom and dad, Mark Consuelos, during a “weird” family dinner night.

Kelly, 49, took to her Instagram Stories after she sat down with the Riverdale star, also 49, on Wednesday, July 8. When the couple’s teenager perched himself on the kitchen counter while wearing a black superhero mask over his face, the All My Children alum couldn’t help but start recording.

YouTube/LiveWithKellyandRyan

In the clip, Kelly and Mark looked confused as their son squatted behind them with his left hand clutched between his feet. “Dinner was weird tonight … ,” the doting mama wrote alongside the video. It appears Joaquin was pretending to be a superhero as he jokingly asked about a random person’s whereabouts. “I will find her!” he said in a deep, monotone voice while both of his parents cracked up.

Although Kelly’s youngest child loves teasing his famous mama, the two also share an undeniable bond. Earlier the same week, the Hope and Faith actress — who also shares Michael Consuelos, 23, and Lola Consuelos, 19, with Mark — uploaded the cutest photo of her and Joaquin wearing matching T-shirts.

“Some days they think I’m cool,” the loving mom adorably captioned the pic of the mother-son duo sporting “Six Gun Striking” shirts and flashing a thumbs up on Tuesday, July 7. She also attached a photo of the Nine Lives actor staring lovingly into her eyes.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/ Instagram

Joaquin is Kelly and Mark’s youngest son, so it’s no wonder they’re dreading the day when he goes off to college. Considering their eldest son, Michael, just graduated from New York University while daughter Lola is currently studying at her brother’s alma mater, the Hollywood duo pointed out how spending quality time with their famous family isn’t as easy.

“[It’s harder] as the kids are getting older,” Kelly once told Us Weekly. “In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you.”