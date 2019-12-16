Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About ‘Begging’ Their Kids to Come Home for Christmas

With Christmastime officially in full swing, there’s only one thing that can make Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ holiday season a little better: their three kids. Considering their eldest children, Michael and Lola, are full-time college students, the longtime couple gushed over having their family reunited for the special festivities.

“As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families,” Mark, 48, shared with Us Weekly while joining Amazon at their “Delivering Smiles This Holiday Season” event in New York City on December 13.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

The Live! With Kelly & Ryan host, 49, echoed her husband’s sentiments, noting that they miss having their brood of kids home to get into the holiday spirit by watching Christmas movies and partaking in other holiday traditions. “In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” she adorably confessed.

Although Kelly and Mark — who are also parents to their youngest child, 16-year-old Joaquin — raised their children in a lavish upbringing, the proud mom explained how giving back to those less fortunate in their community has become a huge part of their family’s Christmas season.

“The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they’ve been all of their lives,” Kelly sweetly shared of Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin. “I think the more involved in community service they are, the more the realization sort of hits home.”

With the help of Amazon’s Delivering Smiles event, the All My Children alums are hoping to help others “take the guesswork” out of being charitable this holiday season. “You can just fill certain products on charities’ fulfillment lists, or you can donate part of what you’re spending while you’re shopping on Amazon,” the Riverdale actor encouraged.

The blonde beauty has been over the moon about her upcoming holiday festivities ever since she unveiled her family’s Christmas card during Live!‘s December 11 episode. On the show, the beloved TV host gave viewers a glimpse of her photo shoot with Mark and their three kids.

“[The photographers] said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we got a picture of you trying to take a picture of your family for your Christmas card photo, we know how much that means to you,’” she dished. “And I was like, ‘That’s not funny, that’s amazing!’” LOL!

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Kelly and Mark’s outing at Amazon’s Delivering Smiles event!