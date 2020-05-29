Kelly Clarkson Would Have ‘Another Child’ But Jokes Husband Brandon Says No: ‘We Have 4!’

Does Kelly Clarkson have baby fever? The American Idol alum opened up about the topic of having more kids and revealed whether she sees her and husband Brandon Blackstock adding more children to their brood.

“I so want another child and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!'” the 38-year-old beauty jokingly dished while chatting with Gordon Ramsay during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, May 27. Kelly shared her sweet confession after the celebrity chef’s 13-month-old son, Oscar, crashed his dad’s virtual appearance.

“Oh my gosh, do not do this to me,” the “Because of You” songstress gushed as the little tot sat on his famous father’s lap. “I know this is a weird statement … but I kind of want to eat your baby — so cute.”

It’s not surprising Kelly wants to expand their clan considering she’s such an amazing mom to her and Brandon’s two kids, River Rose, 5, and Remington, 4. The Kelly Clarkson Show host is also the proud stepmother to the music manager’s two eldest children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage.

In the past few months, Brandon, 43, and Kelly — who tied the knot in 2013 — have been spending a lot of extra time with their kiddos. Because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the Voice judge, the handsome hunk and their youngsters have been isolating at their Montana home amid the outbreak.

Considering Kelly is constantly “juggling the kids, her talk show, The Voice, music and other projects,” being in lockdown and having “the bonding time she’s getting” with her family is exactly what she needed, a source exclusively told Closer Weekly in late March.

“Kelly [is] by far one of the busiest women in Hollywood. So this mandatory shutdown has forced her to re-evaluate her schedule and figure out a better way to spend quality time with her family, especially her husband, from now on,” the insider added.

During their time in Montana, Kelly and Brandon have been taking their kids on “long hikes around the countryside,” the source revealed. “They also love playing cards as a family. They have board games in the cabin and they love playing Heads Up with the older kids. It’s all about being together [and] not thinking of stressing about work .. that connection makes them stronger together.”

While the Grammy winner may be looking forward to returning to her regular routine, Kelly feels grateful for the memories she’s made with her hubby and children. “They love being with the kids,” the source noted, so “if there is a silver lining, hunkering down with your loved ones is it.”

