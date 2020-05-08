Getting better. Kelly Clarkson opened up about her 4-year-old son Remy’s hearing issues and speech delay. “He had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn’t know,” Kelly, 38, revealed to People in a May 7 interview. “But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater.”

In an effort to fix the “problem,” Kelly sought help for her son, whom she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock. “We found [out] it was something simple, but it pushed him back almost nine months,” she explained. “So we’ve been working really hard with his speech and he’s still doing his speech therapist via Zoom. The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity because it’s been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalize his emotion.”

The “Stronger” singer and Brandon, 42, are also proud parents of 5-year-old daughter River Rose. While the family works with Remy, Kelly admits she won’t give up until she can properly communicate with her son.

“It’s a really important thing and it’s very frustrating for them and us because we can’t communicate all the time,” she explained. “The fact that he’s making full sentences now and full-on engaging with us is really a blessing.”

Kelly and her family have been quarantining at her home in Montana amid the coronavirus outbreak. There, the musician has been doing a lot of fun activities with her kids and Brandon’s older children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous relationship.

“They have board games in the cabin and they love playing Heads Up with the older kids,” an insider told Closer Weekly in March. “It’s all about being together, not thinking of stressing about work, that connection makes them stronger together.”

Kelly is such a supportive mom!