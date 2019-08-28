Her résumé may seem to go on for days, but there’s one thing that trumps everything over Kelly Clarkson‘s iconic career: her kids. The beloved American Idol winner — who is the mom of River Rose, 5, and Remington, 3, as well as the stepmom to husband Brandon Blackstock‘s children Savannah, 16, and Seth, 12 — recently opened up about her hectic schedule and how she stays present in the lives of her little ones.

The 37-year-old even told People she demanded time for them in her schedule for her upcoming talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. “When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, ‘I have to drop my kids off at school and I’m always the one who puts them to bed,'” she adorably explained.

In order to ensure that she would be able to bring her four kids to school, Kelly’s NBC’s syndicated show doesn’t start taping until her morning trip is done. “You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it’s an important thing,” the blonde beauty explained. “And don’t feel guilty about it.”

Not only will she begin juggling taping once The Kelly Clarkson Show officially premieres on September 9, but Kelly will still also be still filming for The Voice. Luckily, the inspiring star doesn’t mind the overflowing workload. “I love being busy,” she admitted to the outlet. “The schedule is intense but I actually work really well under pressure.”

Although she seems to have the world on her shoulders, Kelly — who has been quite candid about her tough childhood since skyrocketing to fame in 2002 — confessed that her life isn’t error-free just because she’s famous. “Some days,” she continued, “I totally hide in a bathroom and I’m crying, going, ‘Oh my God, this is a lot.’ Everybody does. Every parent does, especially when you’re like, ‘Am I screwing up my children? Or nailing it?’ I have no idea. I’m sure a little of both.”

We have no doubt Kelly is the best mom to her precious kiddos!