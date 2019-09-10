Her brand new talk show has only been on the air for two days and already it seems like Kelly Clarkson has people dying to be guests! While making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the beloved American Idol star dished that her youngest daughter, 5-year-old River Rose, adorably asked to be a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“She just started kindergarten and people were talking about their parents, and she was like, ‘Oh my parents? My mom is Kelly Clarkson, my dad’s Brandon,” the 37-year-old beauty began to explain during her visit on Monday, September 9. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know if you should say that. You’re gonna hate it in junior high, probably.'”

After confirming that the rumors of River’s possible guest appearance were true, The Voice judge told Seth that she already has some ideas in mind on how she could incorporate her daughter into the show. “I think I’m going to actually see if she’ll interview with me,” she explained.

Kelly also joked that she’d bring River along if she were to ever score an interview with her “ultimate” dream guest, Meryl Streep. “Maybe I’ll get her to come when Meryl comes and I’ll feed the questions,” she quipped, adding that she’d have someone to blame if the interview didn’t pan out. “This was her, she’s horrible,” she said as Seth and the audience laughed along.

Although bringing River to set would allow for more quality time with her kids, Kelly — who is also the mom of son Remington, 3, as well as the stepmom to husband Brandon Blackstock‘s children Savannah, 16, and Seth, 12 — doesn’t actually need to worry about carving out extra time in her schedule for her family.

Prior to her show’s premiere on September 9, the “Because of You” songstress told People she demanded extra time in her schedule so she’d be able to do more things with her family. “When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, ‘I have to drop my kids off at school and I’m always the one who puts them to bed,'” she sweetly explained.

Luckily, Kelly was able to work out a timeframe in which her syndicated show doesn’t start taping until she’s done dropping her kiddos off at school. “You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it’s an important thing,” the River Rose and the Magical Lullaby author explained. “And don’t feel guilty about it.”

Kelly is such an amazing mama for her kids!