What a trooper! Kelly Clarkson is quite a busy woman these days — and she’s so dedicated to her craft that she didn’t even let a health scare stop her from doing what she loves.

The 37-year-old first revealed to People that she hosted the recent Billboard Awards with a burst appendix. “I just didn’t want to leave people hanging,” the singer said as she explained why she still went on with the show. “I was just thinking about trying to relax, [but] I was in so much pain!” However, that wasn’t the only medical issue that the American Idol alum had to deal with — although this time it came while filming The Voice.

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong,'” the entertainer recalled, as she learned it was actually a cyst on her ovary that had burst.

“That was more painful than the appendicitis,” Kelly told the outlet. “It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out!” But a trip to the emergency room was just what the TV personality needed to solve it all.

“I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like ‘What is happening?’” she recalled. “I’m great now. I’m totally great now.” Good news! This isn’t the first time that Kelly has had health issues, as she has also had to battle her weight, but now that is all in the past.

“Kelly’s lost 40 pounds and she feels amazing,” an insider told Life & Style. “She really is in a great place.” The “Stronger” singer has also dealt with an autoimmune disease and a thyroid issue. “She kept it a secret from fans because she wanted to get it under control first,” the source revealed.

“Now she feels like she can be an advocate for a healthier lifestyle. This isn’t something she did to get skinny. She did it for her family and for herself,” they added.

We’re so glad to hear Kelly is completely healthy. We wish her nothing but the best moving forward!