Breakup blues, who? Katie Holmes looked happier than ever as she hit the red carpet during Berlin Fashion Week in Germany. The Batman Begins actress was absolutely radiant as she beamed with joy while arriving for designer Marc Cain’s fall/winter 2020 show on Tuesday, January 14.

The 41-year-old beauty was glowing as she rocked the red carpet wearing an effortlessly stunning all-black pantsuit. Katie’s gothic vibe made her look more stylish than ever as her gorgeous blazer featured an A-line shape, feathered pockets and a matching belt that cinched at her waist. The Dawson’s Creek alum tied her look together with a pair of black leather pants and sky-high stilettos.

As for her accessories, Katie — who is the proud mom of 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise — boasted a few dainty items of gold jewelry. She also spiced up her sexy ensemble as she carried a black snakeskin-patterned purse. While she often opts for a fresh face, the Academy Award nominee showed off her gorgeous makeup, which included glittery gold eyeshadow, subtle red eyeliner and a berry-colored lip. So pretty!

Since news broke in August 2019 that she had called it quits with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx, Katie has never sported a bigger smile. Perhaps the brunette beauty’s fun-filled Christmas getaway with her daughter was exactly what she needed to get over the breakup. Prior to the holidays, a source revealed Katie and Suri were planning to visit her family in her native Ohio.

“Of course she misses having a partner by her side, Jamie was a lot of fun, but she and Suri are doing just fine,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at the time. “Their bond is stronger than ever and they’re excited about spending the holidays together with Suri’s cousins and grandparents.”

The source also insisted the former longtime lovebirds — who first began around 2013 — were officially over for good. “Katie and Jamie have uncoupled and moved on,” the insider dished. “There’s no need to worry about Katie having a lonely Christmas, being single again has only made her a stronger individual.”

