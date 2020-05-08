When Duchess Kate (née Middleton) incorporated paint into son Prince Louis‘ second birthday photo shoot in April, she should’ve known it was going to get chaotic. The beloved royal mom opened up about shooting the adorable portraits and dished her youngest child wasn’t the only one who walked away a colorful mess.

“I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well!” the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, shared with ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, May 7. “Luckily, that wasn’t documented … but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those.”

For the little tot’s big day on April 23, Kate — who shares Louis and kids Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, with husband Prince William — released snapshots she captured of Louis playing with paint. “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday,” the royal couple captioned the images on their joint Instagram account.

The future Queen of England also gave fans a glimpse inside her daughter’s fifth birthday photo shoot in early May. Kate shot stunning pictures of the youngster as they volunteered by delivering food to older residents.

“This was part of a collection, that photograph particularly of Charlotte was part of a collection to try and tell a story,” she explained. “And that’s really what we hope people will take inspiration through this project, is really just to try and tell their part of a story from a personal level to try and help showcase and share what they’re going through.”

Kate may have come up with fun and creative ways to document her children’s birthdays in quarantine, but it hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies. The brunette beauty opened up about the difficult struggles she’s faced being a mom in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to explain to a 5 and nearly 6 or 7-year-old what’s going on,” Kate confessed on the U.K. morning show, noting adjusting to homeschooling George and Charlotte has been especially exhausting. “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects … spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!”

Luckily, Kate and William — who walked down the aisle in April 2011 — are at least getting quality time in with other royal family members like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Although the Cambridges are quarantined apart, they “check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that,” the duchess revealed.

“It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously, we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great,” she gushed. “In some ways, I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before, but it is difficult.”

