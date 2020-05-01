Courtesy The Duchess of Cambridge via Kensington Palace Instagram

What a treat! Princess Charlotte’s birthday is right around the corner on Saturday, May 2, inspiring her proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William to share adorable new portraits of their daughter lending a helping hand.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” the caption from the official Kensington Palace Instagram page read on May 1. “The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.”

Charlotte is all smiles in the first close-up shot, gazing into the camera while standing to the side with her arms crossed. In the second pic, she knocks on a door with some goodies in tow. Kate and William’s daughter also beams with delight while helping to organize and distribute the bags in the third and fourth portraits.

Despite having star status, Kate, 38, and William, 37, have raised their precious kids to “be grounded,” a source told Closer Weekly about their upbringing in the public eye.

“They receive gifts on their birthday and at Christmas. And Carole [Middleton], spoils her grandchildren rotten, but when you meet them they’re just regular kids,” an insider explained. “They’re kind, loving, funny and far from entitled.”

During their time spent at home, Kate has been teaching her daughter the “royal wave” and she thinks it’s absolutely adorable Charlotte loves it so much. Her little girl is “becoming quite a pro!” the insider said about the princess.

On April 22, William and Kate celebrated their youngest son, Prince Louis, turning two with another heartwarming set of photos. “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday,” they gushed in the caption. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.”

All three of their kids have the sweetest bond and personalities! Interestingly, Louis is more like Charlotte than his older brother, Prince George, a royal insider told Closer Weekly, revealing the 2-year-old “has a cheeky streak just like his sister.”

How cute!