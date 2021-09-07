Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines are pretty focused on expanding their ever-growing Magnolia brand and business as home renovation experts, but nothing is more important to the couple than their five kids. The Fixer Upper stars have prioritized their children more than ever since welcoming their youngest son, Crew.

“He’s my little sidekick,” Joanna once gushed of her baby boy. “He comes to work with me every day and goes to all my meetings.”

Joanna and Chip were in for the surprise of a lifetime when they found out about their pregnancy with Crew. Considering it had been nearly a decade since the doting mom last gave birth, she had some reservations about welcoming another little one in her 40s.

The HGTV personalities started their family two years after marrying in 2003, welcoming their son Drake in 2005. The pair’s second child, daughter Ella Rose, arrived in 2006, followed by Duke in 2008, and Emmie Kay in 2010. It wasn’t until 2017 when the We Are the Gardeners author got pregnant with Crew.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,'” Joanna told People at the time she was expecting. “Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ [When I found out], Chip was in the driveway about to leave … I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!'”

Reflecting on the surprising moment, Joanna said her “jaw dropped” when she “saw the results” of a pregnancy test she took. Fortunately, the lovebirds were nothing but elated about expanding their family once again. “[Chip] was so excited. We’re both just so excited,” Jo marveled.

The Magnolia Table star eventually gave birth to her little bundle of joy in June 2018, making Joanna and Chip the happiest mom and dad on earth. Though the TV star once said having Crew made her feel like a “first-time mom all over again,” getting to watch her youngest child grow before her very eyes has been all worth it.

“As hard and exhausting as it is, I’m seeing that I was made ready for this season just as much as I was made ready for the last,” Joanna wrote in the Fall 2018 issue of Magnolia Journal. “Welcoming [Crew] this summer has reminded me more than ever that despite my own doubts and insecurities, I am built for these things.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see a roundup of Joanna and Chip’s cutest quotes about Crew!