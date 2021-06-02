Bumping along nicely! Jennifer Love Hewitt is showing off her growing baby belly after announcing on May 18 that she’s pregnant with her third child with husband Brian Hallisay. At the start of June, the actress began sharing Instagram bump photos with fans, documenting the growth of the latest addition to her family.

Jennifer thrilled followers with her mid-May reveal. “Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you,” the 42-year-oldr wrote in the caption of her pregnancy announcement. She and Brian are already parents to daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5.

Jennifer didn’t initially show her baby bump when announcing that she is expecting again. Instead, she shared a photo holding a pregnancy test with a positive result on it. She held it up to her face in the tight shot, with her big brown eyes widened and appearing to look surprised by the test’s outcome.

Photo Courtesy Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

Jennifer’s baby journey in photos on Instagram began on June 1, when she shared a snapshot in her stories while wearing a flowing orange minidress. The 9-1-1 star wrote on the photo, “Me and the bump feelin’ summer vibes already,” while placing her hand atop her belly.

In a selfie later that evening, the actress had changed into a new outfit. She wore a more form-fitting red and white print shirt that showed how prominent her baby belly had already become. Jennifer wrote on the photo that “the bump says goodnight” while cradling her stomach.

Jennifer has previously gushed about how much her family means to her. In an October 2018 makeup-free selfie, she wrote in the caption, “This is a pic of a grateful woman. Who loves her family. Is starting to love herself. Loves life and all its complicated and beautiful moments. I am grateful. And feel so lucky to be a mom, wife and woman. Sending out blessings and love tonight.”

The former Ghost Whisperer star took a three-year hiatus from acting to focus on her young children before returning to TV for the Fox drama in September 2018. Upon joining the cast of 9-1-1, Jennifer revealed to Parade magazine, “It’s been beautiful. It was my first really long break in almost 29 years and I really needed it,” about taking time off from her busy career.

“I needed to be a person for a while. I needed to have new things to bring back to my craft. I feel like I’ve done that now. It was really important to me to have children and be there for them and I feel like I’ve been able to do that,” she added.

