While taking a well-needed break from parenting her kiddos amid the coronavirus quarantine, Jennifer Love Hewitt made sure to enjoy some R&R. The Client List actress proved she’s a natural beauty as she bared her makeup-free face on Tuesday, April 7.

“Feeling better!” the 41-year-old captioned a stunning selfie via Instagram Stories. Jennifer looked more radiant than ever as she relaxed from the comfort of her home sauna. Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread in the U.S., Jen has been cooped up at home with husband Brian Hallisay and kids Autumn, 6, and Atticus, 4.

Instagram/JenniferLoveHewitt

“Little me time this morning,” the Ghost Whisperer actress captioned a second selfie. “Sauna is good for your immune system and your grumps.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress couldn’t help but boast about the free time she had all to herself. However, she’s also been extremely open and honest about the not-so-pretty parts while self-isolating with her brood.

Jennifer got candid about how it’s been adjusting to her temporary new normal — which includes homeschooling kids Autumn and Atticus — while joining The Talk cohosts for a virtual chat on Tuesday, April 7.

“I was really frustrated at first, to be honest, [on] just how to do [it],” she explained to Eve, Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne. “I couldn’t figure out if I had to teach them the way their teacher was teaching them, or teach them in a strict way or whatever.”

Luckily, the doting mom was given some great advice from a friend. “[She] was like, ‘Look, this is your opportunity to teach your kids your way … nobody’s doing anything in the world right now the way that they normally do it,’” Jennifer said, explaining how she’s incorporated her on twist on teaching.

“We’ve been learning math through dance parties and music,” she gushed. “We’ve been doing it our own way. I’m reading stories and instead of reading them, we’ve been acting them out. It’s just been really fun and it helped me.”

Despite any fears she had over homeschooling her kiddos, Jennifer insisted “the point is for them to laugh and have fun and to learn.” The former Disney star even dished that Autumn seems more impressed than she ever imagined!

“My daughter said to me yesterday, ‘Hey mom, do you think you could maybe come and be a teacher at my school when this is over?’” she sweetly shared. “It meant a lot to me.”

You got this, lady!

