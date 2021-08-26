Jennifer Garner Is a Dedicated Mom! Photos of the Star’s Public Appearances With Her 3 Kids

Out of all the responsibilities Jennifer Garner has, nothing takes priority over being the mom of her three kids. The 13 Going on 30 star is always spending time with her beloved children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and sometimes, they’ll make public appearances as a family.

Jennifer loves “[taking her kids] for walks on the beach and in the park,” a source once told Closer, so it’s not uncommon to spot the actress out and about in Los Angeles. In July 2021, she was photographed during a stroll around town with Seraphina. The month earlier in June, she took her mini-me daughter Violet to get pedicures.

Because Jennifer is very keen on keeping her children active, they do a lot more than just taking hikes around L.A. “They’ll play soccer or skateboard in the yard,” the insider added. On many occasions, Jennifer has been seen accompanying her kiddos to sports practice.

The Alias alum shares her little ones with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2015. The former pair separated after 10 years, and their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2018.

Despite going their separate ways, Jen and Ben have upheld an extremely amicable coparenting relationship. As the Gone Girl actor has emphasized many times since their split, he’s so grateful to have someone as “wonderful” as the Golden Globe winner in his life.

“I am a giant fan of Jennifer. She’s just a fabulous person,” Ben said during an appearance on CBS This Morning in March 2016. “She’s a great mother. She’s a real talent. She has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She’s somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with.”

The Justice League star echoed his sentiment on the Today show in March 2020, saying he feels “lucky” that his kids have as “great” of a mom as Jen. “She helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” he gushed.

The former Hollywood couple has managed to maintain their strong friendship even since rekindling their romances with their exes. Jen is “back” together with her off-and-on boyfriend, John Miller, per Us Weekly, while Ben has been getting close to former flame Jennifer Lopez since her engagement to Alex Rodriguez ended in April 2020.

By the looks of how happy their kiddos seem while out and about with Jen, there’s no doubt the actress is a dedicated mom!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jen’s public appearances with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.