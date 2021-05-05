Jennifer Garner and John Miller Are Giving Love a Second Chance! Meet the Actress’ Boyfriend

Jennifer Garner is single no more! The 13 Going on 30 alum is back together with her former boyfriend, John Miller. News of the couple’s rekindled romance comes less than a year after the two parted ways in 2020.

“Jen and John are back on,” an insider told Us Weekly in May 2021, noting the Peppermint star and the Cali Group CEO‘s relationship “started up a few weeks ago.”

Jen and John first made headlines as a couple in October 2018. At the time, the publication reported the two had been dating for about six months, adding their romance was formed shortly after Jen’s divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck was finalized.

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand,” the insider explained, referring to Jen’s three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom she shares with the Argo actor. John is also a dad of two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

The Golden Globe winner and the nanomaterials expert kept an extremely tight lip about their relationship when they first started dating, but a source revealed the two were “very much in love” and are ”stronger than ever,” Life & Style reported in December 2018.

“John is the complete opposite of Ben,” a separate insider told Us Weekly, noting the Yes Day star prefers dating someone who isn’t in the spotlight. “[Jennifer] loves that he’s not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy.”

As for Ben, it seemed the Gone Girl alum wasn’t too happy about his ex-wife’s budding relationship. Though Ben and Jen split after 10 years of marriage in 2015, with their divorce being finalized three years later, In Touch Weekly reported the Hollywood hunk wasn’t John’s biggest fan.

“Ben is used to his ex-wife dropping everything for him, but that’s all changed and he’s no longer at the top of her list of priorities,” an insider told In Touch in December 2018. “He winces whenever Jen brings up John’s name. He can’t help finding faults with him, even though John’s the nicest guy and hasn’t done anything wrong.”

While it seemed like Jen and John were going strong, In Touch confirmed the two called it quits by August 2020. “They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” a source told the outlet. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future.”

Perhaps now is the perfect time to give their love a second chance!

To learn more about Jen’s businessman beau, keep scrolling.