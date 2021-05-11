Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be on track to getting back together, but the Hustlers star has no intentions of introducing her kids to her former fiancé “just yet,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. Though the two are rekindling their romance, J. Lo is holding off from having her children, Emme and Max, meet the Argo actor.

“Jen isn’t wasting any time, she’s moving on with Ben … but what she isn’t going to [do] is let Emme and Max get too involved,” the insider reveals on Tuesday, May 11. “She knows that Ben is great with kids, but all of that can wait.”

The “On the Floor” songstress, 51, shares her 13-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014. Jennifer was previously linked to the Good Will Hunting alum, 48, in early 2002. The former flames were engaged by that November, but they ended their romance two years later in 2004.

Though Jennifer appears to be optimistic about giving Ben another shot, “there’s a downside, of course,” the source tells Closer. The Boy Next Door actress just ended her two-year engagement with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez after four years together in April 2021.

Because Emme and Max shared a tight bond with A-Rod, 45, and his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 — whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — they “miss Alex terribly and his girls are heartbroken by the split,” the insider dishes.

Whether or not Jen and Ben give “Bennifer” another shot, an insider told In Touch Weekly the two are “having fun and seeing where it goes” for now. They first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on May 2. Though they supposedly went to the event alone, they raised eyebrows when they were seen in Montana during a week-long vacation, which included spending Mother’s Day together.

According to In Touch, the A-listers “still have chemistry” and are enjoying each other’s company. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends,” the source divulged, noting the ex-lovebirds have no qualms about putting their relationship on display.

“I think the fact that they’re not worried about what anyone thinks speaks volumes,” the source explained to In Touch. “Jennifer and Ben have a real connection that never went away.”

While the Hollywood duo’s dating rumors come weeks after Jen called it quits with Alex, Ben is also recently single, having ended his romance with ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas after one year of dating in January 2021. He was previously married to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, from 2005 to 2015, and they share three kids — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.