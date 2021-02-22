From Diaper Days to Red Carpets! See the Cutest Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Twins Max and Emme

To the world, Jennifer Lopez is one of the hottest and most successful entertainers, but to her kids, the award-winning star is just mom. There’s no doubt the Hustlers actress has a lot to be proud of, and it seems like her twins, Max and Emme, are at the top of her list.

The Second Act star became a mom when she welcomed Max and Emme in 2009. Jen shares her kiddos with her third ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she married in 2004. The former couple was together for 10 years until splitting in 2014.

Despite their divorce, Jennifer and the “Vivir Mi Vida” artist have been crushing it at coparenting. In fact, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress, who has since moved on with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, gushed about how easy it is raising her kiddos with Marc.

“We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” the brunette beauty gushed to host Kelly Ripa during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March 2017. “It’s just good for the whole family.”

In addition to Emme and Max, Jennifer is a doting stepmom to Alex’s kids, Natasha and Ella. The longtime lovebirds blended their families when they started dating in 2017, and their bond has become even tighter since they announced their engagement in March 2019.

Even though the Bloody Pen author and Alex are a family of six now, Jennifer dished her twins would be “thrilled” to have a younger sibling. “I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” she told Extra in September 2019. “They love having [Alex’s two daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. We really form a beautiful blended family.”

Whether or not Jennifer and Alex make Max and Emme’s wish come true, the Emmy nominee is endlessly grateful for the blessings she has as a mom and stepmom. “They just made my life so much better. I’m forever grateful that,” she marveled to Today in 2017. “I didn’t have kids until later, and so I almost thought that it wasn’t going to happen for me. It could have been something different. I don’t take it for granted one day.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cutest photos of J.Lo’s kids through the years!