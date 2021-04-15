As if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez‘s split wasn’t sad enough, the Hustlers actress is having a “harder” time saying goodbye due to their kids, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. Considering Jen “adores” her ex-fiancé’s two daughters, calling it quits after nearly four years has been much more difficult.

“The hardest part for Jen is their kids,” the source reveals. “It’s harder to walk away this time because their families have gotten so close.”

Ever since J. Lo, 51, and A-Rod, 45, started dating in 2017, they’ve blended their families. The “On the Floor” artist is the mom of twins Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the former baseball pro shares Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Jen and Alex’s combined brood became even closer when the two got engaged in March 2019.

In addition to having to split up their children, the Emmy nominee is heartbroken because she “really thought Alex was her ‘forever guy,'” the insider adds. “Marrying him and growing old together was the plan.”

The former lovebirds confirmed their breakup in a statement to Today on April 15. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” read their statement. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Though Jen and Alex were once highly regarded as a Hollywood power couple, their split doesn’t come as that much of a shock as breakup rumors started circulating last month. On March 12, Page Six reported the exes “called off their engagement” after speculation the former New York Yankees shortstop cheated on Jen with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, which she denied.

“[Jennifer and Alex] are on a break. It’s been a long time coming. There were trust issues and the relationship just wasn’t working. They’re both sad about it,” the outlet reported at the time. “She is prioritizing her family and kids. They may get back together in the future but need time to figure out what they really want.”

However, the Boy Next Door actress and Alex shut down any theories the next day, telling TMZ, “All the reports are inaccurate.” In a statement on March 13, Jen and Alex said they were “working through some things,” as well as insisted their issues had “nothing to do with a third party.”

Though Jen and Alex have yet to reveal whether or not they will work out some sort of relationship for their kids, there’s no doubt the MLB alum is grateful for everything the singer taught Natasha and Ella during their time together. While once chatting with Entertainment Tonight in June 2017, Alex praised Jen for being an amazing “role model” for his girls.

“Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met,” he gushed. “She’s the hardest working lady. I am a big, big promoter of women’s equality. I like that for my daughters.”