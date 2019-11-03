Family comes first. Alex Rodriguez is always on the go — as one of the busiest guys today — but make no mistake about it: he will always make time for his kids.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, November 2, to share an adorable photo featuring his two daughters — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 — as well as his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. “Backstage with my girls moments before Jennifer crushed it at #iHeartFiesta! So proud and happy to be home!” the former ballplayer wrote alongside the pic.

Take a look at the cute pic below!

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “The whole fam couldn’t miss this moment with Jlo — you got the best supporters,” one fan said. Another added, “Beautiful family you have!”

The ESPN analyst shares his two children with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. On the other side of things, the Hustlers actress, 50, has two kids of her own — twins Emme and Maximilian, 11 — from a previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

Alex and Jennifer — who revealed their engagement in March 2019 — will not only be blending their family, but there is even a chance they welcome a new member. Well, that will be the case if the singer’s kids get their way.

WARREN TODA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” the entertainer told Extra on September 27. “They love having Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. … We really form a beautiful blended family, and I think they would all be thrilled.” However, for now, Jennifer is focusing on the little ones she currently has.

“When it comes to managing my time, I make sure they always feel like they are my priority because they are,” she explained on the UK morning show Lorraine. They help me “get more of a balance in life.” So incredible!

There is no word yet on the exact date that Jennifer and Alex will say I do to one another, but we do know one thing: their kids will always be put as the priority!