Bling, Bling! Take a Look at All 6 of Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez ‘s quest to find her one true love has seen her get engaged six times, twice to husband Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022.

The Hustlers star was wed twice before her first engagement to Ben in 2002, although they called off their 2003 nuptials days ahead of their wedding and split in January 2004.

Six months later, Jennifer wed fellow singer Marc Anthony, although the pair divorced in 2014. The multihyphenate received her fifth engagement ring when boyfriend Alex Rodriguez proposed in March 2019.

The pair split in April 2021 and later that month, Jen reunited with Ben after nearly two decades apart. Even though she’s now a happily married woman, she has some impressive diamond rings from her multiple engagements.

Scroll down to see Jennifer’s engagement rings over the years.